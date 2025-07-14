Buckinghamshire cricket hero recognised by National MCC Campaign

Raynor will join Lord King at Lord's as his guest in the Presidents Suite.

A Buckinghamshire cricket hero will be heading to Lord’s this summer to watch a major match as a special guest of MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) President Lord Mervyn King after he was voted as an MCC Community Cricket Hero for his work as a groundsman at Westcott Cricket Club.

Barry Raynor from Westcott is one of 11 new Community Cricket Heroes that have been found following a month-long search by MCC and The Cricketer.

He has been a member of the club for over 60 years, dedicating most of his personal time to playing, running as Club Secretary or as the club’s groundsman for over the past 30 years.

Despite now being over 80, Barry continues to work on the ground for four to five days per week, supporting all club matches and events. Considered a ‘legend’ by those at the club, he has always welcomed all new members openly and warmly whatever their background.

The Community Cricket Heroes campaign, which is run in conjunction with The Cricketer magazine, launched in March 2022 and celebrates the grassroots game and the thousands of people who support it and make it happen.

Now in its third year, a team of 11 winners were selected from nominations from across the nation which were received by MCC. A special panel, which included Ricky Reynolds, Dr Sarah Fane, Arfan Akram, Huw Turbervill and one of last year’s winners Nav Gahonia, who has gone above and beyond to provide opportunities for girls to play and enjoy the sport, chose them.

MCC President Lord Mervyn King commented:“It has been a privilege to be a part of the MCC Community Cricket Heroes campaign and read all about the incredible individuals doing wonderful things for the grassroots game and their communities.

“I am really looking forward to welcoming them all to Lord’s later this year and hearing about all the remarkable work they are doing.”

Editor of The Cricketer, Huw Turbervill added: “Grassroots and community cricket are so important to our readers and the game they love so much, so it’s been wonderful to be involved in this campaign for a number of years now. Meeting the heroes and seeing the joy on their faces at Lord’s is very special.”

You can find out more at Lords.org.