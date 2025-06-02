Buckingham's Ruby teams up for a promising start to the season
She is currently sitting in 9th position of the UK based all-women Jamie Chadwick Series 4-stroke Lights Championship that takes part at tracks in Milton Keynes, Sandown and Tamworth.
Ruby, aged 15, lives in Buckingham and is currently studying her GCSEs at The Buckingham School. She has dreams of becoming a successful driver in Saloon or GT racing and is really proud to have Planet Refill on board as a sponsor. They are a great local business, doing great things for the planet and their support will really help her realise her dreams.
Additionally Ruby will be taking part in the Club100 Junior South championship that races across multiple tracks in the south of the country including Wilton Mill (near Daventry) and Shenington (near Banbury). In 2024, Ruby’s first season, she competed in the all-electric Karting championship where she finished 7th and then 5th in the two championships.
Planet Refill, is a local ‘refill’ supermarket and health food shop that has been running since 2021 on the Buckingham Industrial Park. Chris Styles, Director of the business said “I’m really proud to be supporting Ruby and seeing her progress through each round of the all-female championship”.