Buckingham's Bella (11) conquers Elite World Championship

Bella Boyse - gold medal at Elite Worlds

Buckingham has a new sporting hero to celebrate after 11-year-old Bella achieved what many thought impossible – winning the Elite World Championship in July after moving up two weight brackets to compete against a challenger 12k heavier.

The young champion has been training at RGA Buckingham, the recently opened gym that has quickly established itself as a powerhouse for jiu-jitsu in the local community. Despite being one of the newest facilities in town, RGA Buckingham has already proven its worth by nurturing talent like Bella to international success.

"Moving up two weight categories was daunting at first," Bella explained after her historic victory. "But my coaches at RGA believed in me, and that gave me the confidence to take on the challenge."

What makes Bella's achievement even more remarkable is the supportive environment that RGA Buckingham has created, particularly for female athletes. The gym runs the "She Leads" programme, specifically designed to encourage girls and women in jiu-jitsu – a traditionally male-dominated sport.

The club's commitment to female empowerment was further demonstrated when they gave Bella an extraordinary opportunity in July: leading a women's class at just 11 years old. This unprecedented move allowed the young champion to share her skills and inspire other women in the community.

The gym's "She Leads" initiative has been instrumental in creating a welcoming environment where female athletes of all ages can thrive. Bella's success story is already inspiring other young girls in Buckingham to take up jiu-jitsu.

With her World Championship title secured and her teaching experience under her belt, Bella represents the bright future of jiu-jitsu in Buckingham. RGA's investment in young talent and commitment to inclusivity has clearly paid dividends, putting our town firmly on the map in the world of competitive jiu-jitsu.

As Bella continues her training at RGA Buckingham and is looking forward to more competitions as well as watching the club grow,