Buckingham to welcome World Cup winner

Kelsey Clifford photographed in England kit prior to the Rugby World Cup

Buckingham Rugby Club have the pleasure of welcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup winner Kelsey Clifford on Saturday, as the centrepiece of what will be an exciting and busy afternoon!

Saracens prop Clifford, who already has 21 test caps to her name at the age of 23, is one of the stars of the women’s game in England and remains unbeaten for the Red Roses, will be at the club in the build-up to the 4 matches taking place at Floyd Field. Be sure to arrive early if you would like the chance to meet Kelsey and have the opportunity to join us in celebrating the great achievement made by her and the national team.

It is not only set to be an exciting day off the pitch, but on it as well, with four fixtures taking place across 4 hours of competitive excitement. The action kicks off with two matches at 1pm, Buckingham Swans (Greens) taking on Blaydon while simultaneously an academy match will also be on. An hour later, Buckingham Mens II will take on Gosford All Blacks II, followed by Buckingham Swans (Whites) taking on Handsworth at 3pm.

It promises to be a day of entertainment and community spirit, with the added bonus of a Red Rose! The action will come thick and fast so come and join us on Saturday!