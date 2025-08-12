Buckingham Swans to host Premiership opposition in tasty friendly

Buckingham Rugby Club’s ladies team – Buckingham Swans – will welcome Premiership Women’s Rugby side Loughborough Lightning this Saturday at Floyd Field, as the formal partnership between the two sides continues to blossom.

Saturday’s friendly is another sign of the ongoing progress for the ladies section, with the 1st XI competing consistently towards the top of the Women’s Championship North, and the 2nd XI having recently won a cup final at the home of English rugby, Twickenham. The club’s growth can also be seen in relation to the formal agreement with Lightning, with whom three current Swans 1st XI players are training and furthering their development (Emily Partridge, Polly Peterson and Sian Mills). Other initiatives, such as joint training sessions and Lightning players playing for the Swans at various points in the last campaign, have helped to strengthen this relationship further, which in turn has helped to bring high quality rugby to Buckingham and a squad the town can be proud of.