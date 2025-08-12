Buckingham Swans to host Premiership opposition in tasty friendly
With the match kicking off at 12.30pm, it is sure to be a high-quality watch in glorious summer conditions.
Saturday’s friendly is another sign of the ongoing progress for the ladies section, with the 1st XI competing consistently towards the top of the Women’s Championship North, and the 2nd XI having recently won a cup final at the home of English rugby, Twickenham. The club’s growth can also be seen in relation to the formal agreement with Lightning, with whom three current Swans 1st XI players are training and furthering their development (Emily Partridge, Polly Peterson and Sian Mills). Other initiatives, such as joint training sessions and Lightning players playing for the Swans at various points in the last campaign, have helped to strengthen this relationship further, which in turn has helped to bring high quality rugby to Buckingham and a squad the town can be proud of.
With preparations for Saturday in their final stages, the club would welcome the support of the community. If you are looking for your Saturday sporting fix or new to the world of rugby, Floyd Field is the place to be!