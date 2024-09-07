Neil Holman has unanimously been elected as President of Buckingham FC.

Neil has an over 40 year association with Buckingham Athletic and now Buckingham FC and we were delighted when he agreed to accept the position. With his obvious affection for the club Neil will be a huge part of any plans and success we have in the future.

Mr Holman said: “May I say how delighted I am to been recently elected as President for Buckingham Football Club. It was a surprise but I am truly honoured.

I have always loved football, first as a capable player and then as a more than capable referee, although I daresay some may disagree with both these personal observations!

The first thing I did when we moved to Buckingham in the late 1970s was to join the then Buckingham Athletic Football Club and over the years I filled the roles of club secretary, treasurer, chairman and committee member. On the playing side I played in a side which had a several successful seasons in the North Bucks League winning a couple of league titles and cup competitions and I had the pleasure of playing alongside a certain Colin Howkins and, as much as it grieves me to say this, he was one hell of a good player!

However, when the club stepped up a level into the Spartan South Midlands League in 1985 I left the club and went to play for Westbury FC and had some good times there also. In 1989 I packed up playing and took up refereeing instead, enjoying a 30 year career in that capacity with many good memories and some not so good, as you can imagine!

BAFC was always my club and although I did not hold an official position for many years I would always try to see as many games as my other commitments would allow. I would always follow their results and progress and then some three years ago I agreed to run the line for the development/under 23 side and I must confess I have thoroughly enjoyed that positive involvement.

The amalgamation of Buckingham’s two adult sides to form Buckingham Football Club will, I am sure, prove to be a great success but it will take time even though the development side did manage to lift the United Counties League Reserve Division Cup last season.

We certainly do have good facilities both at Stratford Fields and Lace Hill and I know the club is looking to improve certain areas at Stratford Fields. A huge thank you must go to Colin for the tremendous amount of work he puts into keeping the pitch and surrounds in such great order and to all the other club officers and committee for their sterling efforts to enable the club to provide not only excellent football opportunities for seven teams across six leagues but also provide an excellent social club option for so many Buckingham residents.

“I am sure that future success will be forthcoming if we all pull together and I pleased to be a part of that team going forward.”