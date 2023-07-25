Three Aylesbury schoolboys balance studying with training to excel at regional boxing event

Three schoolboys from Aylesbury excelled at the Midlands Box Cup.

Three Year 11 students who trained for the amateur event whilst representing Aylesbury Boxing Club advanced deep into the regional competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eric Pavlovsky and David Stephens were the overall winners in their weight classes, whilst Connor O’Neil was a runner up in his division.

Eric Pavlovsky

Eric became the 80kg champion, whilst David triumphed in the 66kg category.

All three had to stay in shape and hone their craft, whilst preparing for GCSE exams.

David attends the Aylesbury Vale Academy, Connor goes to St Michael’s School, and Eric is at St Joan of Arc Catholic School in Rickmansworth.

Connor O'Neill getting his hand raised

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Boxing is the type of game where you have to be dedicated, you can’t not be,” said boxing coach Jason Goody.

"All three of them have been training whilst doing their exams. It does them the world of good to be honest. It gives them a bit of discipline and self-esteem, and confidence. The list is endless.”

Eric won a closely fought final to take home the regional crown, whilst Connor was dominant in his semi-final matchup, only to lose a closely-contested title fight. David put on a determined performance in his final, to claim another crown for the Aylesbury gym.

In the build-up to the competition the three teenagers were training at the gym three times a week, whilst completing further cardio sessions independently.

Advertisement

Advertisement