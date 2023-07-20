For the first time in its history, the town has one senior football club after Buckingham United and Buckingham Athletic formally agreed to combine both clubs to create Buckingham Football Club.

A number of meetings were held between the clubs following the end of the 2022/23 campaign and it eventually led to the two clubs formally agreeing to pass the motion to merge and create the new club in June.

Since then, a committee has been formed and, in a statement following the merger, they said: “The ultimate aim of combining the clubs is to provide the town with a sustainable non-league football club by sharing resources, passionate volunteers and great sporting facilities.

Rory Williams is Buckingham Football Club's first manager

“A club with the aim of pushing up the pyramid while also providing structured football for the community, maintaining the fun and enjoyment of the game that everyone loves.

“This is a really exciting time for football in the town, and the club as a whole, providing a great opportunity to carry this positive momentum forward and build something.”

The newly-formed club are now gearing up for their first-ever home game, which is a pre-season friendly against a Milton Keynes Dons XI at Stratford Fields on Saturday (3pm).

The team will be led by Rory Williams who has been appointed as the new club’s first-ever manager.

They will play in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One next season.

And club chairman Tony Checkley said: “We feel that the management team that Rory has put together is right for the club at this time.

“Next season is going to be an exciting time not just for the club but for the town as well with a single senior team representing the town of Buckingham.”

Following his appointment, Williams said: “I am delighted and excited to be the first manager of Buckingham FC.