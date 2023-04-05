News you can trust since 1832
Offers of over $650,000 have been received
Grade II listed four-bedroom Aylesbury Vale cottage receives offers over £650k

It boasts a newly thatched ridge

By James Lowson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST

Bids in excess of £650,000 have been received for an old-fashioned cottage up for sale in an Aylesbury Vale village.

People are interested in purchasing a Grade II listed home containing four bedrooms in Market Hill, Whitchurch.

Ahead of the property going on the market its thatched ridge was updated by a master thatcher.

Potential owners can look at the home in greater detail on the Yopa website here.

Other classical features inside the home include its inglenook style fireplace with wood burning stove, its fitted kitchen, and classic dining room.

Its large family bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a paneled bath and uses wood effect flooring.

The new owner will inherit a private, courtyard style garden which also has an lawned area too. Estate agents are trumpeting the home’s central village location.

You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below photo gallery:

The private garden has a courtyard style design and also a lawned area.

1. Garden

The private garden has a courtyard style design and also a lawned area. Photo: Yopa

Containing stone flooring and boasting plenty of dining room.

2. Breakfast room

Containing stone flooring and boasting plenty of dining room. Photo: Yopa

The family bathroom has wood effect flooring, a paneled bath and walk-in shower, a pedestal wash basin, and a low level WC.

3. Bathroom

The family bathroom has wood effect flooring, a paneled bath and walk-in shower, a pedestal wash basin, and a low level WC. Photo: Yopa

One of four bedrooms in the cottage.

4. Bedroom

One of four bedrooms in the cottage. Photo: Yopa

