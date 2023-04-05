Grade II listed four-bedroom Aylesbury Vale cottage receives offers over £650k

It boasts a newly thatched ridge

Bids in excess of £650,000 have been received for an old-fashioned cottage up for sale in an Aylesbury Vale village.

People are interested in purchasing a Grade II listed home containing four bedrooms in Market Hill, Whitchurch.

Ahead of the property going on the market its thatched ridge was updated by a master thatcher.

Other classical features inside the home include its inglenook style fireplace with wood burning stove, its fitted kitchen, and classic dining room.

Its large family bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a paneled bath and uses wood effect flooring.

The new owner will inherit a private, courtyard style garden which also has an lawned area too. Estate agents are trumpeting the home’s central village location.

You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below photo gallery:

1 . Garden The private garden has a courtyard style design and also a lawned area. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . Breakfast room Containing stone flooring and boasting plenty of dining room. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Bathroom The family bathroom has wood effect flooring, a paneled bath and walk-in shower, a pedestal wash basin, and a low level WC. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom One of four bedrooms in the cottage. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales