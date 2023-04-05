Grade II listed four-bedroom Aylesbury Vale cottage receives offers over £650k
It boasts a newly thatched ridge
Bids in excess of £650,000 have been received for an old-fashioned cottage up for sale in an Aylesbury Vale village.
People are interested in purchasing a Grade II listed home containing four bedrooms in Market Hill, Whitchurch.
Ahead of the property going on the market its thatched ridge was updated by a master thatcher.
Other classical features inside the home include its inglenook style fireplace with wood burning stove, its fitted kitchen, and classic dining room.
Its large family bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a paneled bath and uses wood effect flooring.
The new owner will inherit a private, courtyard style garden which also has an lawned area too. Estate agents are trumpeting the home’s central village location.
You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below photo gallery: