A date has been confirmed for two masterclass sessions ran by former world champion boxer, Kell Brook, at a gym in Aylesbury.

On Sunday (30 April) the former IBF welterweight champion is completing special boxing sessions at Pegasus Gym.

He will field questions from the 30 combat sports fans in attendance and be available for photographs afterwards.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Kell Brook celebrates victory over Amir Khan during their Welterweight contest at AO Arena in Manchester (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Brook was last seen in the ring stopping his arch rival, another British former champion, Amir Khan.

It took less than six rounds for the Sheffield-born fighter to earn a technical knockout against the Olympic silver medalist.

His masterclass session is due to last for two hours and is open to adults and children off all abilities. It starts at 11am and runs until 1pm.

Earlier this month Pegasus Gym welcomed another former British world champion, Johnny Nelson, to its venue.

Nelson, the longtime Sky Sports pundit, was brought in to do his own masterclass session at the venue.

His appearance was one of many completed by famous faces over the weekend of 1 and 2 April. Pegasus Gym staff arranged for the top boxers in the county and other high profile stars to stop by to celebrate the opening of a new floor at the gym.

Pegasus Gym has a new floor dedicated to combat sports, which also boasts new Primal Strength equipment. On the floor there is a new MMA Octagon Cage and a new boxing ring.

Another high profile attendee that weekend was Simon Webbe, one of the stars of chart-topping noughties band, Blue.

Pegasus Gym moved its facilities to the previously vacant unit by Wilkos in Aylesbury in late 2022.

It is run by the Cook family who have years’ of experience in the strength and fitness industry, as well as training and competing as combat sports athletes.

Co-owner Steven Cook, is a decorated kickboxer who recently captured his fourth world championship.

It officially opened to the public on 24 October, after hosting a networking event and a casual open day the previous week.