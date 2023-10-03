Former world champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders runs masterclass at Aylesbury gym

“This was a fantastic opportunity for our members to learn from one of the best in the business”

Former world champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders visited a gym in Aylesbury for a special master class session.

The former WBO super-middleweight champion offered pointers to members of the Pegasus Gym in Aylesbury.

Also, an Olympic Bronze medalist, the 34-year-old stopped by at the Aylesbury fitness centre on Sunday (1 October).

Billy Joe Saunders giving out pointers in Aylesbury, photo from Sunny Mandair

Sunday’s masterclass was organised to mark the one-year anniversary of the Pegasus gym expanding to its new venue on Britannia Walk.

Representatives of the gym are promising other high profile events throughout the month of October.

Saunders, 34, has not been seen in a professional bout since he suffered his only loss in the pros to iconic Mexican fighter, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

He is said to be on the comeback trail, but has yet to fight since the Canelo loss on 8 May, 2021, during the fight Saunders suffered multiple fractures to his eye socket. The effects of that devastating injury, which forced him to retire against the decorated champion, were still visible during the special session.

Billy Joe Saunders with the Pegasus Gym team, photo from Sunny Mandair

Saunders’ masterclass was attended by local boxers of all ages, and the world-class athlete shared some of the traits which allowed him to reach the top of the sport.

He took the attendees through a comprehensive session covering fundamental boxing techniques, advanced strategies, and shared personal insights from his extremely impressive in-ring career. Participants of all ages and skill levels were invited to engage with Saunders in a hands-on learning environment.

Previously, other British world champions, Kell Brook and Johnny Nelson, have visited the Aylesbury gym.

Billy Joe Saunders holding the pads in Aylesbury, photo from Sunny Mandair

“This was a fantastic opportunity for our members to learn from one of the best in the business. Billy Joe Saunders’ visit has left an indelible mark on our gym and community," said Steven Cook, the owner of Pegasus Gym.

Whilst Saunders career inside the ring has been nearly flawless, the Hertfordshire-born fighter, has struggled to escape controversy outside of it. He has been penalised by the British Boxing Board of Control on multiple occasions regarding his conduct.