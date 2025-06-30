Aylesbury's Team Pegasus dominate at Bedford International Stadium

Brandon (Pictured right) and his opponent

Team Pegasus delivered a spectacular performance at Bedford International Stadium, walking away undefeated after seven intense bouts that showcased the heart, discipline, and skill of the Aylesbury-based fight team.

​​​​In a display of dominance, the Pegasus squad secured seven victories from seven fights, taking home an impressive haul of accolades including one ISKA Southern Area Title, two Last Man Standing tournament wins, and a triumphant pro kickboxing debut victory.

The standout of the evening was Brandon Cook, who stepped into the ring for his first professional kickboxing bout—and left it with a major statement win. Facing a seasoned opponent and former ISKA Pro World Kickboxing Champion, Brandon delivered a composed and powerful performance that earned him a convincing victory.

Brandon isn’t just a fighter—he’s also co-owner of Pegasus Gym and already boasts a decorated background as both an Amateur World Kickboxing Champion and Amateur K1 World Champion. His move into the professional ranks marks a significant milestone not just for his career, but for the gym itself.

Pegasus Fight Team 2

From start to finish, the entire team embodied professionalism, showing respect, sportsmanship, and determination in every match. Their coaches and supporters were vocal in their pride:

“We came, we saw, we conquered! Our fight team were respectful from start to finish, they fought hard, and they made us as coaches and a gym very proud. We can’t ask for much better than that!!” – Steven Cook (Pegasus Co-Owner and 5 Time Professional Kick Boxing World Champion)

The event drew a vibrant crowd and showcased the spirit of competitive martial arts at its finest. For Pegasus Gym—renowned for its 24-hour access, elite training facilities, and tight-knit community—Saturday night was more than just a win. It was a clear demonstration of their rising dominance in the UK fight scene.

With more talent rising through the ranks and the team’s confidence at an all-time high, the future looks bright for Pegasus fighters. Their latest achievements are a testament to what passion, preparation, and perseverance can achieve in the ring.