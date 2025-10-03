Aylesbury Hockey gets off to a cracking season start

By Michelle Robertson
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 16:06 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2025, 16:48 BST
Women's 1s Forward, Holly Bilcock, runs out through the midfield for an attack on goal, after some incredible defence from Tori Bowles (Captain) and Hannah Pigott (both in background)placeholder image
Women's 1s Forward, Holly Bilcock, runs out through the midfield for an attack on goal, after some incredible defence from Tori Bowles (Captain) and Hannah Pigott (both in background)
After the first two weekends of the 2025-2026 season, Aylesbury Hockey Club's Men's and Women's sections have started in fine form, showing what the rest of the season ahead has in-store.

Both Aylesbury Hockey Club's (AHC) Women's 1s and Men's 1s walked away with a hard-fought win on the weekend, with the Men taking home the win 3-2 in a nail-biting finish and the Women securing a convincing 3-0 win, both against some tough opposition.

The AHC Men's section had a clean sweep on the weekend, with all teams out bringing home the win for Aylesbury in a classy performance all-round, showing that they are the Club to beat across the board.

AHC have three Men's and three Women's teams playing this coming weekend; with their Women's and Men's 1s both playing Home games on Saturday at Aylesbury Vale Academy at 10.30am versus an always challenging Witney and 1.30pm versus the wild cards Newbury & Thatcham respectively. They are due to be cracking games but the Aylesbury Ducks are ready to step-up to the challenge.

