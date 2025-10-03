Aylesbury Hockey gets off to a cracking season start
Both Aylesbury Hockey Club's (AHC) Women's 1s and Men's 1s walked away with a hard-fought win on the weekend, with the Men taking home the win 3-2 in a nail-biting finish and the Women securing a convincing 3-0 win, both against some tough opposition.
The AHC Men's section had a clean sweep on the weekend, with all teams out bringing home the win for Aylesbury in a classy performance all-round, showing that they are the Club to beat across the board.
AHC have three Men's and three Women's teams playing this coming weekend; with their Women's and Men's 1s both playing Home games on Saturday at Aylesbury Vale Academy at 10.30am versus an always challenging Witney and 1.30pm versus the wild cards Newbury & Thatcham respectively. They are due to be cracking games but the Aylesbury Ducks are ready to step-up to the challenge.