Photo with top 5 winners

An Aylesbury bodybuilder is celebrating after winning a prestigious competition in Milan

Aylesbury’s very own sirtaj Rahman has triumphed at the Classic Physique competition in Milan this past weekend, against best of the best bodybuilders from the world marking a significant milestone in his bodybuilding career. His victory comes after one of the most challenging years of his life—a journey filled with resilience, determination, and a commitment to justice.

Sirtaj Rahman who has been preparing for this competition since last year, faced unexpected setbacks when he was falsely accused of being anti-Semitic. These allegations led to his suspension from work and negative media attention. Despite the turmoil, he successfully cleared his name and emerged stronger, using his platform to advocate for the innocent people suffering in Palestine.

“This year tested me like no other,” sirtaj Rahman shared. “But I refused to let the adversity silence me or stop me. I used the energy from these challenges to fuel my preparation for the competition, especially thinking about the suffering of children in Palestine—it pushed me forward every step of the way.”

The hard work paid off in Milan, where sirtaj Rahman clinched the Classic Physique title. But his ambitions don’t stop there. Next year, he hopes to return to Milan to earn his pro card, which would qualify him to compete in the world-renowned Mr. Olympia competition. If successful,Sirtaj Rahman would be one of the first individuals from Aylesbury to reach such heights in the world of bodybuilding.

“Representing my town on such a stage would be an honor,” he said. “I hope to make Aylesbury proud and inspire others to never give up, no matter how hard life gets.”

Sirtaj Rahman ’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and standing firm in the face of injustice. As he continues his path toward greater accomplishments, his story is an inspiration to his community and beyond.