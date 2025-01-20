There was a full round of games in the ADL as the bad weather break finally ended.

After battling with the weather and the Christmas break many were itching to get back onto the grass and the weather finally allowed for a full set of ADL League and Cup fixtures.

Stoke Mandeville and Great Missenden both won their Charles Twelvetrees B&B Cup games to progress to the semi-finals and avoided each other in the last four.

Stoke Mandeville grinded out a 1-0 away win at Oxford Senior League side Kennington FC, Dan O'Sullivan with a calm finish, whilst Missenden beat North Bucks top dogs Great Horwood 5-2, Graham Stevenson with a hat-trick.

It wasn't to be double bubble for Stoke Mandeville in the David Grainge Trophy as their Reserves bowed out 3-1 at Harchester Hawks.

Aylesbury FC saw off Steeple & Ludgershall 4-1 in the Sheffield Jackman Cup, and will face neighbours Aylesbury Hornets in the last eight. Dave Phillips put Steeple ahead before Matt Rennie equalised. Three second half goals from Tyrone Isaac's, Cameron Thomson and Callum Sweeney did the job.

AWFC squeezed into the Marsworth Senior quarter finals at Wing FC. With AWFC leading 3-2, Wing equalised in the 89th minute and extra time then saw them go ahead only for AW to score twice in the second-half to grab a 4-3 win, Tom Shepherd with a hat-trick and the winning goal.

Back in League action, Elmhurst beat Aylesbury Lions 11-0; Merouane Addad with a treble. Wendover scored three goals in the last 12 minutes to come back from 2-0 down at home to beat AWAC 3-2. Eliott Johnson and Dane Hanson for AW before Luigi Passaro, Bruno Passaro and Joshua Peppiatt all netted.

AVTT got their first league win since the end of October beating Wingrave 2-0. Modou Fofana and Anees Khan netting.

Division One leaders Oving needed two 90th minute plus late goals to grab a point as Ian Pearce scored first before Pasquale Greco equalised in the 96th minute to draw 2-2 with potential promotion rivals Aylesbury Hornets.

Aylesbury Hearts beat Chesham Youth 1-0; Sina Kurdistani with the only goal.

Rivets sit fourthth after a 3-0 win over Aylesbury Royals, Ray Long with two goals either side of Matt O'Donovan's. Tring Athletic made it four wins in a row in all competitions with a 3-2 away win at Haddenham Utd, Ryan Shefras with a hat-trick.

Thame B and St Leonard's drew 2-2, as Sam Hunn equalised in the 90th minute for Thame.

In Division Two, Plough Penguins made it nine wins in nine after a 4-0 victory over friendly foes Rivets Reserves, Alfie Harrington, Jay Telford, Harry Wooster and Glenn Garner scoring.

AVD Warriors are top still but were made to work hard for a 1-0 win over Aylesbury Hornets Reserves, Ben Ahuja coming off the bench to score.

Oving Reserves beat Wingrave Development 5-1, while Wendover Reserves made hard work of AVTT Reserves for a 3-2 win, all the goals in the second half from Callum Thomas (2) and Hossam Fowlie.

Quainton beat Thame C 2-0 with late goals from subs Adam Siswick and Freddie Muscroft.