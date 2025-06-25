The Yoose Mini Shaver is reassuringly weighty despite its tiny size – and fits easily into any washbag or pocket. | National World

Forget clunky electric razors and flimsy budget buys – this tiny shaver is the first one that’s actually worth the drawer space.

I’ve had a chequered history with shavers. Like, properly messy. For the past fifteen years, I’ve had a beard – not one of those crisp, sculpted jawlines you see on Instagram, but a scruffier, real-world version that just needs a bit of taming around the edges. My daily grooming goal is simple: tidy the neck and cheeks so I don’t look like I’ve been living in a hedge.

The trouble is, it’s never worth the faff of a full wet shave for such a small area. But electric shavers? They’ve always been a bit of a Goldilocks problem for me. The ultra-cheap ones feel like they’re held together with spit and dreams – they rattle, tug, and fall apart within weeks. The posher ones, meanwhile, are bloated with so many features they look like something you’d need a pilot’s licence to operate. And most of them still expect you to carry one of those ridiculous two-pin adapters, as if the world isn’t already overflowing with cables.

So I’ve been stuck in beard limbo – until now.

Enter the yoose Mini Shaver: a tiny, USB-C rechargeable unit that’s not much larger than a matchbox, but punches way above its weight. I spotted it on offer while specifically hunting for something I could charge with the same USB lead I use for everything else. It looked smart, was getting good reviews, and for the price, I figured it was worth a punt.

And honestly? I didn’t expect to love it this much.

The first surprise is how premium it feels. Despite its size, it has a reassuring weight to it – a bit like an old Zippo lighter. It sits in the hand beautifully, with a smooth alloy body that doesn’t feel plasticky or cheap. It even comes in a neat little zip pouch with a carabiner clip (no idea what I’m clipping it to – my keys? My belt? The dog? Still, it’s a nice touch).

Now, to the important bit: how well does it shave?

In a word: faultlessly. I only need it to handle my cheeks and neck, and it breezes through that job in seconds. The first time I used it, I genuinely had to pause and check the mirror – had it really worked that quickly? It had. No dragging, no patchiness, and not even the faintest hint of irritation, which is rare for me with any kind of shave. It was so smooth I couldn’t stop running my hand over the freshly cleared skin.

The double-ring curved mesh head seems to catch everything it touches. The motor, surprisingly powerful for something this compact, clocks 8000 rpm and feels silky smooth in action. And the whole thing is IPX7 waterproof, so you can rinse it under the tap or use it in the shower if you like. I usually dry shave, but it’s good to know it can handle both.

Another major win: it charges via USB-C, and one hour of charging gives you up to 30 days of use (assuming you’re shaving a minute or so per day). I haven’t drained the battery once since I got it, and it still feels as powerful as it did fresh out of the box.

Yes, some people might buy this as a travel shaver – and it’s perfect for that. But honestly, it’s become my everyday tool. It does the exact job I need without fuss, without clutter, and without costing me £100 for some gimmicky NASA-grade spaceship razor with twenty swappable heads.

At around £59.99 (currently down from £79.99 on Amazon), it feels like incredible value. And I’d take it over any of the bloated high-street brands any day of the week.

If you’re someone like me – someone who wants just enough precision without the bells, whistles and tangled cords – I can’t recommend this enough.

Could it be my ‘forever shaver’? I didn’t know that was a thing. But I do now.

