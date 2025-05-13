Stay at this 4* hotel in Milan with breakfast and flight from just £69 per person - selling fast | Wowcher

Milan is a destination that should definitely be on your bucket list and it doesn't have to cost a fortune to visit.

There are so many things to see and do in Milan and it doesn't have to cost a fortune to visit the Italian city. Milan has so many attractions, from the iconic landmarks like the Duomo, Teatro alla Scala, and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II to cultural highlights such as the Pinacoteca di Brera, home to masterpieces like Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper."

For relaxation, explore the scenic Parco Sempione and Navigli canals. Fashion enthusiasts can admire the city's stylish residents and experience the renowned Milan Fashion Week in September.

Wowcher has an amazing deal that includes a 4* hotel stay in Milan with breakfast and return flights, you can choose a two-night stay or upgrade to three or four-night stay and save up to 54%. This holiday would normally cost around £344 per person if you were to book through TUI and that’s without breakfast.

4* Klima Hotel Milano Fiere, | Wowcher

During your chic Italian minibreak, you’ll relax and unwind at the sustainable 4* Klima Hotel Milano Fiere , home to not only to a TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award, but an exterior made of photovoltaic panels (which supplies a lot of energy to the hotel) as well as a vertical green garden. With this eco-friendly hotel as your base, you’re in the perfect place to explore the city of Milan, but still get a good night’s sleep away from the hustle and bustle of the city!

Enjoy a two, three, or four-night city break in Milan with breakfast and roundtrip flights from Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester, and London airports (Gatwick, Luton, and Stansted). Stay at the 4* Kilma Hotel Milano Fiere , a sustainable property and TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award winner. To see holiday details and full T&C’ click here.

