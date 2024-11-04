The best Black Friday phone deals | NationalWorld

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The best mobile phone deals on handsets, SIM cards and accessories for Black Friday 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best mobile phone deals on Black Friday will go live on 29 November and there will be more deals available three days later on Cyber Monday. This is the biggest discount time of the year for major mobile phone brands and it is the perfect time to get a mobile phone bargain.

Black Friday is a good time of year to buy a new phone handset outright or via a contract deal. It can also be used to buy a SIM-only deal if you already have a mobile phone and you are coming to the end of your contract.

The best Black Friday mobile phone deals will be found on tech-focused deals sites. The biggest of those will be Amazon, which will launch a Black Friday sale on thousands of mobile phone items. Amazon launches its sale officially on Friday 29 November but in previous years has launched deals seven days early, meaning it could be as early as 22 November when the first mobile phone deals land.

The deals will be available here on Amazon and will be available to Prime members. You can sign up for a free Prime trial here to access the deals.

The best mobile phone deals for Black Friday 2024 (so far!) Last updated 10.30am Thursday, November 14 £10 contract-free SIM card with 40GB data and free roaming. See the deal. £5 SIM card with Sky when you buy a handset. Get it here. £26 p/m iPhone 16 deal is the cheapest on the market. View here. Samsung Galaxy S24 for £28 p/m is the best pre-Black Friday sale. Get it here.

Do not rule out going directly to the manufacturer itself. Samsung usually holds a Black Friday sale on its own website, while specialist phone sellers including Carphone Warehouse will also hold sales with discounts on phones. You can see our guide to the prices you can expect to pay here.

However if you are looking for SIM-only deals the best places to look will be the individual major networks and the more niche providers. Keep an eye out for £10 SIM deals as some of the best offers on the market. Smarty is offering 40GB of data for £10 in a pre-Black Friday sale.

If you already have a new mobile phone Black Friday is a good opportunity to upgrade your case, screen protector and spare phone chargers. Mobile phone cases provide protection from the elements, knocks and scrapes and impact from dropping the phone. Casetify has one of the biggest phone case Black Friday deals including heavy duty iPhone, Samsung, Google and Honor phone cases.

Protective screens can be used to prevent scratches, while blue light screens can help to protect your eyes from overuse on mobile phones. You can find cheap phone cases and screen protectors here.

Best Apple iPhone deals

Apple’s latest mobile phone is the iPhone 16. The standard model is joined in the lineup by the larger iPhone Plus, and the premium iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max phones. Launched in September, the standard phone starts for £799 and the range-topping Pro Max costs £1,299.

Unfortunately for shoppers the iPhone 16 is unlikely to be reduced in price for Black Friday for the handset only. However, there may be a small number of cheap contract offers. In the run up to Black Friday the cheapest available contract is at Sky Mobile, which is £26 per month with no upfront fee.

Expect deals on older generation iPhones including the 2023 iPhone 15 and the 2022 iPhone 14, both of which will get substantial price drops during Black Friday.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals

Samsung’s big Apple iPhone competitor is the Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra. The phones use the Android operating system and comes with a 50mp camera, an ultra-wide lense and 10x optical zoom. Users can upgrade to a faster processor on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the biggest competitor to the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

A contract deal for the Galaxy S24 can be found at a similar price to the iPhone. The best current deal on the market is £28 per month with Sky Mobile.

The best deals are available on the previous generation model. During Amazon’s Big Deal Day sale in October the online retailer dropped the price of a the S23 from £700 all the way down to around £450 and you can expect similar big discounts on Black Friday. You can get it for as little as £14 per month on a contract deal with Three in the lead up to Black Friday.

Apple Apple iPhone 16 Best For spreading the cost of a new iPhone 16. The cheapest price on the market for the standard iPhone model £ 0.00 Sky Buy now Buy now The iPhone 16 launched to much fanfare in September. Prices at launch were confirmed at £799 for the iPhone 16, rising to £1,099 for the iPhone 16 Pro handsets only. The new phones come with three new colours; ultramarine, teal and pink colours, alongside standard white and black, as well as upgraded battery life, new AI features and an improved camera.

Smarty 40GB SIM card Best For people who want a cheap, flexible contract that can be used abroad too. Smarty Buy now Buy now The Smarty 40GB SIM only deal is one of the cheapest cards on the market relative to the amount of data. The deal is on a one-month rolling contract and can be cancelled at any time. It also comes with 12GB of data that can be used for EU roaming. The 5G deal comes with unlimited calls and texts and comes with no speed caps for high data use. In terms of value for money, this is one of the best around.