Aldi’s Specialbuys pet event returns this Thursday (August 15) - and it’s hugely popular with dog and cat owners so make sure you hit the middle aisle before stocks run out.

Treats galore

Dog owners have a great choice when it comes to treats, starting with these Langham's Bumper Treats for £5.85 a pack - buy a chicken, duck breast or a meaty variety pack for delicious snacks your canine will love.

Some tasty treats for the canine in your life | Aldi UK

Or get tails wagging with a 500g bumper pack of Wagg BBQ Bangers for £3.49 - these pork sausage treats are enriched with vitamins and minerals to keep your dog healthy, and they won’t be able to get enough of them. You can pick up pig’s ears or chicken feet with Irish Rover Natural Treats at £3.99 a pop - bound to be a hit with the dog in your life.

Top cat

You’ll be the cat’s pyjamas if you bring home this Sheba 40 Pack for £14.85 - these pouches contain poultry and fish dishes for your feline friend, and should keep you going for a while.

Or if your cat is more of a Whiskers loyalist, there’s the Whiskers Cat Pouches Bumper Pack for £23.99. There’s 80 pouches in the pack, and you can choose from surf and turf or fish flavours. Each meal contains vitamin B and minerals to keep your cat feeling tip top.

Stock up on bumper packs of Whiskers or Sheba depending on your cat's preference | Aldi UK

You can also purchase Vitacat Pawsome Pockets Bumper Pack for £2.79 - it’s a great treat for in-between meals, and your cat will love these pillow treats with a soft creamy centre. Pick from catnip, chicken, turkey and duck, salmon, trout and shrimp or fish.

Feed the birds

There’s also some great deals on bird feed - such as a 1.5kg bag of Dawn Chorus No Mess Mix for £1.99. This is great for attracting birds to your garden, so fill up the feeders and enjoy birdsong all year round.

Don’t miss Aldi’s Specialbuys pet event, which starts on Thursday, August 15.