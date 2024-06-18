Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s time to find your best hat and get all dressed up because it's time for Royal Ascot 2024. We have searched the high street to find the best three dresses you can wear to the races or any special occasion you may have planned this year.

The horse racing event is held at Ascot in the beautiful county of Berkshire. The event started on Tuesday June 18 and will continue until Saturday June 22 with ladies day being held on Wednesday June 20.

If you are planning on heading to Royal Ascot or have a special occasion over the summer, then we have found the best and most affordable dresses to wear. The key to standing out from the crowd is to look effortlessly sophisticated and elegant. So make sure you can walk in those heels and don’t end up falling over.

At Royal Ascot there are four different enclosures each one with a different dress code. The Windsor enclosure encourages racegoers to wear smart day wear whilst the Village enclosure requires dresses not to be strapless or Bardot style.

The Queen Anne enclosure asks attendees to wear hats or fascinators and the Royal enclosure is a lot stricter on the dress code rules. Royal enclosure attendees need to wear a hat or headpiece with a solid base of 4 inches in diameter, it is not allowed to wear strapless outfits and Bardot style dresses halter necks are also not permitted.

Here are three of our favourite finds from the high street that you can wear. Whether you are off to the races or have a special occasion coming up, these will look stunning.

Royal Ascot Racing 2024: The best occasion dresses to wear so that you stand out from the crowd | M&S/Next/Monsoon

