Shoppers are loving this new River Island quilted handbag that looks similar to an expensive designer label | River Island

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Shoppers are loving River Island’s Black Quilted Metal Handle Tote Bag for its luxe designer feel at a high street price – and it goes with everything.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you're on the hunt for a statement accessory that blends affordability with high-end aesthetics, look no further than River Island's Black Quilted Metal Handle Tote Bag £46, this stunner delivers all the upscale energy of a luxury designer handbag—without the heart-stopping price tag.

What makes this tote a true standout is its quilted finish, a timeless design element that oozes sophistication. Whether you’re running errands in jeans and a tee or stepping into the office in a tailored blazer, this bag has the power to elevate your outfit from everyday to effortlessly polished.

River Island's Black Quilted Metal Handle Tote Bag

River Island's Black Quilted Metal Handle Tote Bag | River Island

The sleek black exterior makes it an ultra-versatile addition to your wardrobe. It’s the kind of piece that goes with absolutely everything from neutral tones to bold brights and transitions seamlessly from day to night.

River Island has nailed the designer-on-a-budget brief with this one. The Black Quilted Metal Handle Tote Bag delivers all the polish of a high-end label with a price tag that won’t break the bank.

And don’t let the beauty fool you, it's practical, too. With a spacious interior, it’s got enough room for your essentials and then some: think phone, wallet, makeup pouch, even a tablet. Plus, the optional shoulder strap means you can switch up your styling depending on the day’s plans.

If the Black Quilted Tote has you swooning, don’t stop there. River Island has a whole lineup of designer-looking bags that deserve a spot in your rotation. The Beige RI Monogram Pocket Front Cross Body Bag £32 is perfect for hands-free styling with serious logo appeal.

The Black RI Monogram Grab Handle Tote Bag £46delivers big on premium branding with a polished silhouette. And for a softer, more feminine touch, the Beige Faux Suede Lock Front Tote Bag £36 combines suede textures with gold-tone accents that scream quiet luxury.

💪 Women 55+ are leading the way in healthy weight loss

A major UK study shows that women over 55 are seeing the best results from weight loss jabs like Wegovy and Mounjaro – and it’s not just the medication that’s working. According to research from Voy and Imperial College London, older women who track their weight and attend coaching sessions lose 53% more weight than those relying on jabs alone.

✨ Voy offers a personalised, medically guided plan combining prescription support with coaching and digital habit-building tools. Learn more and check your eligibility here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now