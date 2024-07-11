Pack your bags: Hot deal on Algarve mini-break with stay in five-star beach club
You’ll be staying in the five-star Muthu Oura View Beach Club overlooking the Atlantic in the town of Albufeira, described by the tourist board as ‘the largest and liveliest’ of all the resort towns along Portugal’s south coast.
This deal is room-only, but you can explore the historic Old Town district which has more than 100 restaurants and bars - so enjoy exploring the cobbled streets and finding some hidden gems.
There’s plenty going on in the area, with great nightlife at The Strip, as well as boat trips to spot dolphins or explore Benagil cave, water parks and world-class golf courses.
As for the beach club, it’s right by the Praia da Oura beach, plus it has its own open-air and indoor pools, and a terrace with a bar and a restaurant.
Each apartment has a fully-equipped kitchen, living area with satellite TV and private bathroom, and you can enjoy views of the ocean or the resort’s grounds from your own balcony.
This deal is for the Grand Muthu Oura View Beach Club, Algarve, from July 20 to 24, with flights from London Gatwick, from £459pp*.
