BOTB presenters Katie Knight and Christian Williams helped Amra and Mohsin celebrate | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Bradford dad’s dreams have come true after winning a £765k home and £45k Audi in a £1 BOTB competition

A delivery driver has taken a day off from dropping off parcels to unlock the door to his brand new £765,000 home — after scooping the top prize in a £1 draw.

Mohsin Khan, a father of one who works across West Yorkshire, saw his dreams come true after winning a four-bedroom property in Surrey. The jaw-dropping prize also included a £45,000 Audi Q8 super-SUV, taking his total windfall to an incredible £810,000.

Mohsin and his partner Amra, who have a five-year-old son, were left speechless when they discovered they’d just become homeowners thanks to the life-changing win.

Mohsin and his partner Amra have been living with family while saving up for a new house | BOTB

Just days before the draw closed, Mohsin — who has been entering BOTB competitions for nearly a decade — decided to sign up for the company’s new Ultimate Pass subscription. The monthly pass gives members hundreds of automatic entries across more than 20 prize draws every month.

When the BOTB team arrived at his home, in Bradford, Mohsin had no idea what was coming — until they told him he’d landed the month’s biggest prize: a stunning Surrey home and a top-end Audi SUV.

“It has changed my life,” said Mohsin. “I always said that one day it would be my turn to win. I kept trying and was determined not to give up.

Mohsin’s new house comes complete with a luxury car | BOTB

"My luck was really in subscribing to the BOTB pass as I’ve worked so hard to save money to one day get a house. It’s truly life-changing for me and my family.”

A spokesperson for BOTB said: “We’re thrilled to make Mohsin’s dream come true. It’s stories like this that remind us why we do what we do, changing lives every single prize draw. "What makes this win even more special is that Mohsin had been playing with BOTB for many years. His story proves that one small decision can lead to the ultimate dream.”

BOTB’s Dream Home competition offers players the chance to win extraordinary prizes every month for just £1 per entry. The next draw is their biggest yet — a £1.3m home in Saffron Walden. To enter the draw, click here.

