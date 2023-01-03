WhatsApp is one of the most popular free-to-use chat apps in the world, used by billions of people in over 180 countries . But the META-owned app is also known for draining a huge chunk of your mobile data.

If you have a limited data allowance on your smartphone , making your data last each month while using Whatsapp can be a challenge, as the app needs a data connection to send and receive messages and calls. When you’re away from Wi-Fi , it’s best not to be sending large files and images on the app, as this can further devour your data.

Luckily, tech experts have found a hidden trick that can help you reduce your data usage while using the app.

Sneaky trick to save data while using Whatsapp

This handy trick can help reduce your data usage on WhatsApp when you’re on the move. All you need to do is alter your setting so that you can only download media when you’re connected to Wi-Fi.

It means that pictures and memes you receive from your friends won’t drain your data allowance. To do this, head to the “Settings” section on WhatsApp and open up the “Storage and Data” tab.

Then you will be able to see a list of media enabled for auto-download and what kind of connection they rely on. Now, switch each option, such as photos, audio and video, to Wi-Fi only.

To save even more data, there is also a feature which enables users to use as little data as possible during WhatsApp calls. Just swipe the ‘Use Less Data for Calls’ in Settings.

