WhatsApp will stop working on these 49 phones from December 31 - full list
WhatsApp is withdrawing its messaging services from dozens of phones owned by big brands such as Apple and Samsung - check yours against the full list
Popular free-to-use messaging platform WhatsApp will stop working on dozens of phones from December 31.
WhatsApp is set to end its messaging services on around 49 smartphones, leaving millions without the popular app within days. The Meta-owned company will put an end to update launches from Friday (December 31) which will halt WhatsApp services on dozens of smartphones that belong to market-leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, Sony and LG.
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the UK and across the world. Billions of customers use its free messaging service, which boasts high-grade security via end-to-end encryption, to stay in touch with friends and loved ones.
It is understood the company is pulling its support for 49 smartphones listed below as they have outdated operating systems that won’t be able to support the new upgraded version of Whatsapp along with future updates. The service stoppage will ensure all WhatsApp users are using the latest version of the app with enhanced safety and privacy options.
Full list of smartphones not be able to use WhatsApp from December 31
- Apple iPhone 5
- Apple iPhone 5c
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Quad XL
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Memo ZTE V956
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT