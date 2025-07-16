The tech items Brits miss the most include cassette tapes, film cameras and old MP3 players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults found 18 per cent long for the return of corded landline phones, while 17 per cent believe film cameras were ditched too soon.

Others miss early mobile phones (17 per cent), portable CD players (16 per cent) and even old-fashioned typewriters (12 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even virtual pets made the top 20 list – with six per cent saying they still have a soft spot for them, despite 11 per cent admitting they couldn’t keep theirs alive for more than a week.

But 43 per cent admitted they view old-school tech through rose-tinted glasses.

With more than a third (37 per cent) acknowledging they ignored how painfully slow those devices were, and 32 per cent forgave the glitches because it was simply ‘the best we had’.

The study found 38 per cent confessed gadgets from previous decades weren’t exactly reliable – and 97 per cent say reliability is a top priority for the tech they use today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last 15 years, 81 per cent say there’s been a seismic shift in the tech they use every day.

Many are now unable to imagine life without smartphones (65 per cent), contactless payments (38 per cent), and streaming services (35%).

Tech expert and former Gadget Show presenter Georgie Barrat [CORR] has teamed up with Smart Energy GB – which commissioned the research – to put some of these nostalgic gadgets to the test.

She said: “As a nation, we have a soft spot for all things retro – whether it’s wind-up radios, clunky desktop computers or the thrill of developing film from a disposable camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s something nostalgic about the gadgets we grew up with.

“But we often view them through rose-tinted glasses – we forget the long loading times, the fragile connections, and how unreliable they could be.

“Energy meters are a great example of old tech that desperately needed an upgrade.

“The shift from analogue meters to digital smart meters brings lots of benefits – giving you a much clearer picture of how much energy you’re using and what it’s costing, which can help you to cut your bills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 per cent long for the return of corded landline phones | James McCauley/PinPep

Brits have a ‘soft spot’ for all things retro

The study also revealed the biggest tech improvements of the past decade and a half – with mobile internet (52 per cent) topping the list.

This was followed by navigation apps (41 per cent), and contactless payments (38 per cent), while improvements to streaming services (35 per cent) and smart home tech (29 per cent) have also wowed the nation.

Despite the digital leap, many are still clinging to old favourites – with 36 per cent still owning a landline, 24 per cent hoarding cassettes, and 23 per cent hanging on to their MP3 players.

One in five (20 per cent) even have a stack of VHS tapes gathering dust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those with retro tech still lying around, 34 per cent still use it from time to time, while 23 per cent have it stored it away as a keepsake.

And nearly half (45 per cent) want their devices to work without fail during important tasks, while 41 per cent rely on tech for communication, and 35 per cent to keep productive, according to the survey conducted by OnePoll, Victoria Bacon from Smart Energy GB said: “In today’s world, we rely on technology for almost every aspect of our lives – from staying connected with loved ones to managing work, finances, and our homes.

“We expect our devices to really make a positive difference and to perform seamlessly and consistently, especially when it matters most.

“As with most new tech, smart meter performance is continuing improve, with new research showing nine in 10 smart meter owners now think their smart meter is reliable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And because the technology behind smart meters was designed by top cyber security experts, you can be reassured yours has comprehensive security at its heart.”

Presenter and tech expert Georgie Barrat has teamed up with Smart Energy GB | James McCauley/PinPep

Top 20 favourite tech from back in the day, according to Brits

Cassette tapes TVs with Teletext MP3 players Landline phones Film cameras Early mobile phones Burned mix CDs or tapes Polaroid cameras Portable cassette/CD players VHS tapes and VCRs Disposable cameras Handheld games consoles Typewriters Non-handheld games consoles CD-ROMs Non-portable CD players Floppy disks Fax machines Digital pets Reel-to-reel tape recorders

Georgie Barrat’s top 10 modern tech:

Smart speakers Fitness trackers Coffee machine Smart meters Electric cars Budgeting and finance apps Sat nav Streaming services Children’s nursery apps Robot vacuum cleaner