News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
5 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
18 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

King Charles coronation: Channels showing coronation & concert - along with “alternative” coronation schedules

Millions are expected to tune in to watch the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla - here’s where you can watch.

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 5th May 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read

The coordination of King Charles III is set to take place this weekend, with millions of people across the country preparing to celebrate the new King and Queen. Thousands are expected to take to the streets in and around Westminster Abbey to catch a glimpse of the special moment, along with millions of people tuning in from their home.

The coronation will be broadcast live across multiple channels in the UK, as well as the rest of the world. However, the likes of Channel 4 and Channel 5 confirmed they would be offering an “alternative” coronation schedule for those looking to break up the coverage.

The coronation takes place on Saturday, but the coverage won’t stop there. Channels will also be broadcasting the special coronation concert which will take place live from Windsor Castle on Sunday (May 7). The two hour event will kick off at 8pm, and will see stars like Sir Tom Jones, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That and many more.

So, which channels will be showing the coronation? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

    What time does the coronation start?

    The service begins at 11am in Westminster Abbey.

    Full list of channels broadcasting coronation

    Here is a full list of the channels broadcasting live from the ceremony:

    • BBC One (7:30am start)
    • BBC Two (7:30am start)
    • BBC iPlayer (7:30am start)
    • ITV1 (8:30am)
    • ITVX (8:30am)
    • Sky News (7am start)
    • Sky Showcase (7am start)
    • BBC News (7:30am start)
    • GBN (6am start)

    Channels broadcasting coronation concert

    The concert is scheduled to be broadcast live from 8pm on Sunday (May 7). Here’s where you can watch or listen to the concert:

    The Coronation Ceremong of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be broadcast live tomorrow (May 6) on BBC One and Two, ITV, and Sky News at 11am and will also later be available to watch later on the BBC iPlayerThe Coronation Ceremong of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be broadcast live tomorrow (May 6) on BBC One and Two, ITV, and Sky News at 11am and will also later be available to watch later on the BBC iPlayer
    The Coronation Ceremong of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be broadcast live tomorrow (May 6) on BBC One and Two, ITV, and Sky News at 11am and will also later be available to watch later on the BBC iPlayer
    • BBC One
    • BBC iPlayer
    • BBC Radio 2
    • BBC Sounds

    Channels not broadcasting coronation

    • Channel 4
    • Channel 5
    • ITV2
    • ITV3
    • ITV4
    • ITVBe
    • E4
    • 4More
    • 4seven
    • Film4
    • 4Extra
    • S4C
    • SkyMax
    • Sky Arts
    • Sky Witness
    • Sky Atlantic
    • Sky Comedy
    • Sky Documentaries
    • Sky Crime
    • Sky History
    • Sky Nature
    • BBC Alba
    • W
    • Pick
    • Really
    • Quest
    • Quest Red
    • Yesterday
    • Gold
    • 5USA
    • 5Star
    • 5Select
    • Comedy Central
    • Sky Sci-Fi
    • CBSReality
    • Sky Sports
    • Sky Replay
    • 5Action
    • IdealWorld
    • HGTV
    • Challenge
    • Blaze
    • Comedy Extra
    • TLC
    • Alibi
    • MTV

    How to watch coverage of the Coronation on the BBC outside the UK

    Audiences outside the UK will be able to watch on the BBC News channel, or listen on the World Service.

    Related topics:King CharlesCoronation