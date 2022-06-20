Woman receives emergency medical treatment after car collides with 3.5 tonne lorry near Aylesbury

In Dinton on Oxford Road yesterday at roughly 12:20pm, a 3.5 tonne lorry and another car collided.

A man and woman involved in the crash were able to exit their vehicle without emergency help.

Three fire engines attended

One man needed emergency assistance getting out of a vehicle, firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment and a short extension ladder to get him out.

Another woman received emergency care at the scene.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service left the two injured people in the care of paramedics sent from the South Central Ambulance.

On arrival emergency responders discovered the massive lorry on its side in the road, near to the Bottle and Glass pub in Gibraltar Village.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene and Thames Valley Police also sent an officer to the crash.