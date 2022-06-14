Three men hospitalised after three-vehicle crash in Aylesbury which saw air ambulance called out

Three vehicles collided on Bicester Road in Aylesbury on Sunday evening at roughly 7:30pm.

The current condition of the men is unknown at this time.

Thames Valley Police officers, South Central Ambulance paramedics and Bucks Fire and Rescue responders rushed to the scene while an air ambulance was also called out and landed in the road.

A spokesman for the Air Ambulance told The Bucks Herald: “We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident in the Aylesbury area on Sunday.”

Three ambulance crews, an ambulance officer, and a paramedic team leader were sent to the scene by the Applegreen petrol station in Gatehouse.

The scene on Sunday an hour after the crash

A spokesperson for the South Central Ambulance said: “They were assessing and treating three patients.

"Two patients were taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital and one patient was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital following assessment and treatment at the scene by all our crews.”

At 8:34pm a Thames Valley Police spokesperson tweeted: “There is a road closure on the A41 Bicester Road, Aylesbury from the junction of Gatehouse Road to Griffin Lane. Police, ambulance and fire are currently on scene.

"Please avoid the area.”

A witness sent a photo to The Bucks Herald showing that two lanes on the busy Aylesbury A-road had been closed after the incident.

The witness said that a stretcher was brought to the scene and one car looked ‘really messed up’.

A Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “One man was out before they arrived. A second man removed himself before being cared for by South Central Ambulance Service.

“The firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a third man, and provided immediate emergency care.”

We will bring you more on this incident as and when we get it.