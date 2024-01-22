Woman dies after M40 collision involving HGV and pedestrian near Princes Risborough junction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pedestrian has died from injuries suffered during a collision with a heavy goods vehicle on the M40 near a Bucks junction.

A woman in her 40s died at the scene after the collision which took place near to junction 6 of the southbound M40 in Oxfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 4.05am yesterday morning (21 January), a HGV was involved in a collision with the pedestrian who had exited her vehicle, after parking on a hard shoulder.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Thames Valley Police has confirmed no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Investigating officer Sergeant James Mathews of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident where a woman who had got out of her car, having stopped on the hard shoulder, was involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle on the southbound carriageway.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with the family of the woman who has died. They are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving on that stretch of the M40 this morning and who witnessed this incident, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would also urge any drivers to check dash-cam and contact us if it has captured the collision.