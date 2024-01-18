Nine fire engines sent to vast blaze started at thatched building in Aylesbury Vale village

Residents have been asked to keep their windows and doors shut

Emergency service responders have rushed to a vast fire which started at a thatched house in an Aylesbury Vale village today (18 January).

Nine fire engines have been sent to combat the blaze at a property in Smithfield End, Swanbourne.

This afternoon, Thames Valley Police has confirmed nearby Winslow Road and Station Road are closed whilst firefighters make the area safe.

Taken from the scene this afternoon

Latest advice from the police force is for people living in the vicinity of Smithfield End to keep their windows and doors shut. Whilst the fire service has asked the public to avoid the area.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has called in help from neighbouring crews in Bedfordshire and advises that responders will be at the scene for a considerable amount of time.

Ambulances were also sent to the area, but Thames Valley Police says no injuries have been confirmed at this time.

When firefighters arrived at the scene after 12:50pm, the building was already on fire. Firefighters are using seven sets of breathing apparatus and three main jets to fight the fire.