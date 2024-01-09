Were you driving through High Wycombe around the time of fatal crash at the weekend

You could have vital information to help a police investigation

A man died after being involved in a two-vehicle collision in Buckinghamshire this weekend.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed a man, 58, was killed as a result of injuries suffered during a collision on the A40 London Road at the junction with Park Street, near to the roundabout with Gordon Road.

This High Wycombe crash involved a Nissan Qashqai and a black Lexus IS 300H, and the police force estimates it took place at around 2pm on Sunday (7 January).

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the driver of the Nissan passed away. He received treatment at the scene, but sadly died.

Police add that his next of kin has been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

Three other people were taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries but have all been discharged. They were the Lexus driver, a man in his 40s, and two passengers in the Nissan, a man in his late teens and a teenage boy.

PC Alistair Bennett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Sadly, a man has died following this collision and our thoughts are with his loved ones.

“We would like to appeal for anyone that witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles involved prior to it, to contact us.

“We would also ask any drivers with a dash-camera who were in the area at the time, as well as anyone with CCTV cameras or video doorbells in the area, to check their recordings and let us know if they have captured anything that could help our investigation."