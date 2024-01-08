Six men charged in connection to 'numerous' rural thefts across Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire
Six men have been named and charged by the police in connection to a series of rural thefts reported across Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.
Thames Valley Police has arrested a group of men in connection to crimes committed in Haddenham, Westbury, Turweston and Radnage in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.
Police officers have linked the group to further rural thefts committed in Oxhill in Warwickshire and Bardney in Lincolnshire, between 3 September 2021 and 25 November 2021.
Thames Valley Police says the group is linked to ‘numerous’ thefts committed during this time period. The following men were charged with conspiracy to steal by postal requisition on Tuesday (8 January):
-William Harris, 27, of Farnham Road, Petersfield, Hampshire
-James Maughan, 62, of Middle Ground, Wheatley
-Sami Nafa, 32, of Kew Bridge Road, Brentford, London
-Ameet Saroay, 43, of Florence Road, Southall, London
-William Stokes Jr, 25, of Nine Mile Ride, Wokingham
-William Stokes Sr, 48, of Nine Mile Ride, Wokingham
Stokes Jr was also charged with three counts of receiving stolen goods, his father was charged twice on suspicion of committing the same offence.
Harris was also charged with one count of receiving stolen goods.
Thames Valley Police charged the six in connection to the theft of several trailers and horseboxes in 2021. They were all arrested between 24 November 2021 and 22 December 2021, apart from Maughan.
They are due to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on 23 January.