Weather expert predicts end to unrelenting heat in Aylesbury Vale and potential showers

Through the second part of last week, the weather felt like a copy and paste each day. It was largely dry with plenty of sunshine, albeit feeling quite humid. Temperatures generally stayed above 25C during the daytimes, with peak temperatures on Sunday in excess of 30C across the Vale. It’s no wonder that many of us will be wanting a pause in this warm weather, as these temperatures have been sitting well above the climate average through the past two weeks.

The average maximum temperature for the UK in June is around 18C, so almost two weeks of maximum temperatures in excess of 25C has felt unrelenting!

Whilst the Vale saw plenty of sunshine (and hence the very warm temperatures) on Sunday, further north was a victim to thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and localised flooding, as a cold front cleared eastwards across the UK. Interestingly, this caused a rather significant west to east temperature gradient.

Temperatures are set to fall to around the average expected in June

Maximum temperatures recorded in areas such as Pembrokeshire and western Scotland were around 20C, whereas temperatures reached 30-31C across the likes of Cambridgeshire and the Home Counties.

The Vale then felt the effects of this cold front today, as temperatures settled to a more comfortable 22-24C.

It has stayed largely dry, however, with bright spells and some variable cloud, before it became cloudier from the west overnight. Cloudy conditions and the chance for some showery rain will persist through the middle part of this week.

