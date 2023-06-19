Reduced chance of showers and above-average temperatures forecast for Aylesbury Vale this weekend

It was a wet and wild start to the week in Aylesbury Vale for those unfortunate enough to catch some thunderstorm action a week ago on Monday. Originating in Kent, these storms moved northwest across central London and into south Bucks by mid-afternoon.

Lashings of rain accompanied by gusty winds were received across most of south Bucks, alongside frequent lightning and even hail in the most intense downpours across eastern parts of the Vale. Some intense downpours led to localised flooding in Tring and Berkhamsted where the local Waitrose and WHSmith closed for the day.

The worst of these storms passed to the north and south of Wendover and Aylesbury, bringing mere millimetres to this part of the region.

Our latest weather forecast for Aylesbury Vale

The remaining weekdays saw high pressure situated to the northeast of the UK, allowing for a slightly cooler and drier airmass to dominate from the east. Subsequently, we saw drier and rather pleasant conditions with plenty of sunshine and temperatures peaking in the mid to high 20s Celsius. But this didn’t stick around for long as unsettled conditions returned over the weekend, bringing scattered showers and a spell of rain to Aylesbury Vale on Sunday.