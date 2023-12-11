Warmer and drier weather predicted for Aylesbury in the week leading up to Christmas
It’s been a rather wet and windy week across the Vale this past week as low pressure brought spells of rain from the west or southwest. Over 50mm of rainfall has been recorded across parts of the Vale during the first half of December, with winds gusting over 40mph over the weekend.
The weekend was particularly unsettled as two named storms, Elin and Fergus, brought strong winds and heavy rain across parts of the country. The first, Storm Elin, arrived on Saturday and brought winds close to 70mph close to Liverpool and a peak gust of 80mph at Capel Curig, Wales. Strong winds were felt further afield too, particularly across northern England and northern parts of Wales with gusts around 50-55mph through the evening. More than 20mm of rainfall was recorded across northwestern England, with flooding recorded in places. Into Sunday, Storm Fergus first moved across Ireland before reaching western parts of England and Wales later in the day and overnight.
Peak gusts around 60mph were recorded across Irish Sea coastal areas, with an additional 15-20mm of rainfall, particularly for northwest Wales. The effects from these storms weren’t felt as strong across the Vale, with gusts around 40mph each day and around 15-20mm of rainfall recorded between the two days.
The weather for the rest of this week should be turning drier and more settled. It will be fairly cloudy with the odd spot of rain today and tomorrow with clearer skies each night bringing the risk of frost. This weekend will see a predominantly high pressure pattern bringing largely dry but cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be close to, or a little above average for mid-December with daytime maximum temperatures around 8-10C.
Other parts of the UK are still dealing with and preparing for the impact of the two most recent storms to affect the country. Across several parts of the country the Met Office has issued weather warnings relating to heavy rainfall. Between today and Wednesday (13 December) heavy rainfall is expected to affect large parts of Northern Ireland.