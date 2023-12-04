Slightly warmer conditions set to bring lots of wind and rain to Aylesbury Vale, says weather forecaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week was a particularly cold and frosty for a time. It turned colder during the week with maximum temperatures only reaching 2-3C on Wednesday, Thursday (30 November) and Friday. However, the coldest day of all was on Saturday when it was an ice day for some places. This means that temperatures in parts of the Aylesbury Vale didn’t reach above freezing all day. There was a shift in the weather on Sunday. Instead of cold and dry, it was a very wet day as rain moved in. However, the rain brought with it some milder air which caused temperatures to reach up to 6C.

The overnight temperatures at the end of last week were equally impressive as temperatures fell to around -4 to -5C for four nights in a row. As well as the frosty conditions, on Saturday morning, there was widespread freezing fog which took a while to lift. The freezing fog caused something called Rime to form. Rime is a type of ice that forms when moisture in fog freezes on an object. On Saturday morning, a lot of the trees were covered with rime which made it look white and very wintry and magical.

Massive fogbanks cover Aylesbury Vale, photo from Tony Margiocchi taken from Dunstable Downs

