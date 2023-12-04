Slightly warmer conditions set to bring lots of wind and rain to Aylesbury Vale, says weather forecaster
Last week was a particularly cold and frosty for a time. It turned colder during the week with maximum temperatures only reaching 2-3C on Wednesday, Thursday (30 November) and Friday. However, the coldest day of all was on Saturday when it was an ice day for some places. This means that temperatures in parts of the Aylesbury Vale didn’t reach above freezing all day. There was a shift in the weather on Sunday. Instead of cold and dry, it was a very wet day as rain moved in. However, the rain brought with it some milder air which caused temperatures to reach up to 6C.
The overnight temperatures at the end of last week were equally impressive as temperatures fell to around -4 to -5C for four nights in a row. As well as the frosty conditions, on Saturday morning, there was widespread freezing fog which took a while to lift. The freezing fog caused something called Rime to form. Rime is a type of ice that forms when moisture in fog freezes on an object. On Saturday morning, a lot of the trees were covered with rime which made it look white and very wintry and magical.
Although temperatures rose slightly, last night seen temperatures plummet once again. Looking ahead to the rest of the week and into the weekend, it is expected to turn milder with temperatures potentially rising above normal for a time. Unfortunately, the less cold conditions will bring with it lots of wind and rain with some very unsettled weather expected over the next few days.