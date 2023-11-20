Temperatures in Aylesbury Vale will struggle to reach single digits, warns forecaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mild, wet and windy theme for the autumn continued through the last week, with temperatures generally remaining around, or just above, the seasonal norm this November.

However, last Thursday (16 November) saw a brief cold snap, making it the coldest day of the month, with daytime temperatures peaking at 6-8 Celsius, while overnight temperatures fell to around 2-3 Celsius. For context, maximum average daytime temperature across Buckinghamshire this November have been around 10 Celsius, while the average nighttime minimum temperature has been of 5 Celsius.

This cold snap was quickly interrupted on Saturday morning by a band of heavy rain, which introduced milder air, lifting temperature to around 14-15 Celsius across the county.

As winter approaches, these colder days will become increasingly common. Currently the sun rises at around 7:30am then sets just after 4pm, leading to just over eight hours of daylight. Shorter daylight hours means that we receive less solar radiation, and, as the days continue to withdraw over the coming weeks, the angle of the sun overhead will be lower, reducing solar heating further. This in combination with longer nights, will allow temperatures more time to fall away overnight, leading to greater risk of chilly nights and morning frost.