More wet and unsettled conditions are set to hit Aylesbury Vale this week, weather forecaster predicts

More rain is on its way to Aylesbury this week

Autumn has been extremely wet and windy for most places this year. The deep areas of low pressure which have impacted the UK have brought with them mild conditions, with temperatures well above normal in both September and October.

Temperatures during the first half of November have been around normal across the Vale. However, it turned noticeably colder for a time last week, especially on Friday and Saturday. It was dry and settled with almost completely clear skies at night which led to tumbling temperatures. Temperatures fell to around 0-2C during the overnight periods across the Vale. However, some local colder spots saw temperatures fall as low as -1.9C on Saturday night (11 November).

More rain is anticipated this week. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

With just over two weeks left until we move into meteorological winter, yet another named storm moved across the UK on Monday. Storm Debi is the fourth named storm this autumn. This latest storm moved in from the Atlantic later on Sunday and through the course of Monday. Storm Debi brought strong winds and heavy rain to many parts of the UK. Wind gusts reached 40-50mph across the local area. However, western parts of the UK saw the strongest of the winds, with gusts reaching 60-70mph across coastal parts of Wales and north-west England. One of the strongest gusts was recorded in Aberdaron in north-west Wales, with 77mph. A gust of 51mph was also recorded at Heathrow in London.

Looking ahead to the next few days and it looks set to remain unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain as further areas of deep low pressure are forecast to move in from the west through the next week. Temperatures will remain close to or above the seasonal average.

Storm Debi was seen as the reason certain parts of the country experienced power cuts. An amber weather warning for wind was released by the Met Office alerting residents to the potential for buildings to be damaged during the storm.