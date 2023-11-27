Snow possible as cold unsettled weather continues in Aylesbury Vale, forecaster says

Some flakes could appear in the sky this week

The start of meteorological winter is just around the corner, with the end of November – and autumn – seeing the UK bracing lower temperatures with widespread frosts as temperatures plummeted below -2C last weekend. But how does this autumn compare to the average across the Aylesbury Vale?

The start of autumn was very warm with temperatures generally 3-4C above normal, with September also seeing the warmest day of the year. Temperatures returned to nearer normal values through October and much of November, although frosts were few and far between. This was until a late plunge in temperatures during the final third of November.

Taken in Aylesbury in 2021, photo from Jack Munsford

September saw slightly below average rainfall in our region, but this wasn’t to last. October was a very wet month, with record breaking downpours for some weather stations in the region. Some stations recorded in excess of 160mm of rain during October, this nearly double the usual monthly mean rainfall across the Vale! November on the other hand, saw rainfall amounts fall back around the average.

A windy second half of autumn too, largely thanks to Storm Ciaran and Storm Debi pushing in from the Atlantic on the 1 and 12 November respectively. Storm Ciaran brought further record-breaking statistics to the Vale, with one of the lowest measurements of barometric pressure recorded in over 30 years, with pressure falling to around 956hPa as recorded by some local amateur stations.

Starting the winter season on a cold note this week, with the colder and unsettled conditions persisting into the weekend. If you are a lover of snow, you may even be in some luck for some flakes to fall from the sky if the conditions are just right!

The Met Office is predicting snow could fall as early as Tuesday (28 November) in northern England and parts of Scotland.

