No end to rainy conditions in Aylesbury Vale, weather forecaster warns

More rain is anticipated after the wettest October ever recorded

October and the first week of November have brought decidedly unsettled weather to the UK thanks to low pressure. In fact, it was the sixth wettest October ever recorded according to figures from the Met Office. Eastern Scotland was particularly wet, with the wettest October here since records began in 1836. It was also very wet in Staffordshire, Nottinghamshire and the Isle of Wight.

Two named storms have already impacted the country this season, and last week saw the arrival of Storm Ciarán. The deep area of low pressure tracked eastwards across central parts of England and Wales on Wednesday night and through Thursday, bringing damaging and disruptive winds to

southern counties of England, the Channel Islands and parts of Western Europe.

More rain is anticipated this week. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

The Channel Islands were badly affected, with gusts in excess of 100mph. A suspected tornado is also thought to have hit parts of Jersey during the early hours of Thursday morning (2 November), producing damaging winds and hailstones the size of golf balls!

According to the Met Office, a mean sea level pressure (MSLP) of 953.3 hPa was reported in Plymouth, with 958.5 hPa observed in St Athan. These are the lowest pressures ever recorded in England and Wales in the month of November. The overall UK record remains unbroken, with 939.7 hPa set in Scotland in 1877.

Low pressure will remain broadly in control of the weather pattern over the coming days and next week, bringing further showers or longer spells of rain at times. However, a brief spell of drier and colder weather is expected on Friday and Saturday thanks to a ridge of high pressure. Chilly nights are expected before milder air and rain returns from the west on Sunday.

A number of flood alerts and warnings authorised by the Environment Agency remain active throughout the UK.

The Met Office has stated that areas throughout the UK are more at risk of flooding this week due to saturated conditions.