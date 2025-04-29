Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch as a Met Office weather map turns red, illustrating temperatures in the high twenties, as the week progresses.

A Met Office weather map shows how temperatures will surge across the UK this week, with some areas forecast to reach 26°C, 27°C and even 28°C.

On Wednesday (April 30), temperatures are expected to reach 22°C in Edinburgh, 23°C in Belfast and 28°C in London.

The Met Office said: “Temperatures are set to rise across the UK during the coming days.

Met Office weather map for Thursday (May 1) shows high temperatures forecast. | Met Office

“Many of us can expect to see temperatures climb into the low to mid twenties, with locally high twenties for some by Thursday.

“This is well above the late-April/early-May norm, which is usually 12-17°C.”

Jason Kelly, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “Thursday looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing notably above the seasonal average. Overnight temperatures will also be very high in places.

“It’s possible national and station records for daytime and overnight temperatures may be broken, but it’s unclear at this point whether heatwave criteria will be reached; if this happens, it is most likely in some of the lower category areas which require temperatures to reach 25°C or above for three consecutive days. The far north will always see cooler conditions, with these more seasonal temperatures likely spreading erratically south later in the week.”

Gareth Morrison, Head of Water Safety for the RNLI, said: "With the warm weather forecast this week, we want to remind everyone to stay safe when visiting the coast. Whilst the air temperature will be high, water temperature remain dangerously cold.

“If possible, choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live; tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can. It's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently. In any coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

Dr. Elizabeth Mullineaux, President of the British Veterinary Association, said: “Like us, animals also struggle when temperatures soar. Each year, vets see pets suffering from heat-related problems and illnesses, such as heatstroke, breathing problems, burnt paw pads and sunburn. Remember, be sure your animals have access to fresh drinking water, good ventilation and shade from direct sunlight at all times in the summer.”

To check the temperature for where you are, visit the Met Office’s UK weather map .