Hot weather set to continue in Aylesbury but Met Office has not ruled out rain this week

Latest forecasts suggest it will be another hot week in Aylesbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a sweltering weekend which reached near record levels for the UK, latest forecasts recorded by the Met Office suggest it will be another hot week in town.

While not quite matching today’s projected highest temperature of 32c, the Met Office believes we could see highs of 31c in Aylesbury tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both today’s and tomorrow’s weather has been described by the weather service as ‘very hot’ and ‘very humid’.

There is likely to be plenty of sunshine in Aylesbury this week

However, on Wednesday the forecast agency has not ruled out rainfall interrupting the recent sunshine. In Aylesbury there is a 30% chance of precipitation between 10am and 1pm, and a 40% over the following three hours, and a 30% chance of rainfall between 4pm and 7pm. The general prediction is for cloudy weather making way for afternoon sunshine.

After Tuesday, Aylesbury will cool slightly; the Met Office is predicting highs of 24c, 25c, 27c, and 24c, between Wednesday and Sunday.

In its early prediction for Wednesday to Friday for Aylesbury’s region and London, the weather service predicts outbreaks of showery rain. It is also possible that areas in the South East of England will experience thunderstorms, the agency warns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, it is expected to be a cloudy day in Aylesbury and there is a 40% chance of rainfall between 4pm and 7pm. There is a 50% chance of rain and drizzle between 7am and 7pm on Sunday in the Vale.

It has been reported nationally that the anticipated high temperature of 34c in England today might surpass that of Mexico, Barbados and Jamaica.