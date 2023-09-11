Forecaster warns of more autumnal weather and rain hitting Aylesbury Vale

It is set to cool down and start raining more across the Vale

Autumn has, so far, been making up for our summer (or lack thereof). Temperatures across The Vale were reaching and even exceeding 30C last week with plenty of sunshine around too. The peak of this heat was this weekend, where temperatures peaked in the low 30s Celsius across southern and

eastern parts of England. The highest temperature of the year was also recorded – 33.2C in Kew Gardens, London on Saturday (9 September).

This has been the longest September heatwave on record in the UK, with seven days in a row exceeding 30C - four days longer than the previous September record! Temperatures of this magnitude are around 10C higher than climate average for this time of year and have broken temperature date records dating back to the early 1900s.

More rain is anticipated this week. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

As well as high daytime maximum temperatures, it remained warm overnight too, with temperatures struggling to fall below the mid-teens Celsius across The Vale. ‘Tropical nights’ have also been recorded across south Wales as temperatures remained above 20C overnight.

Whilst we were enjoying the sunshine on Saturday, thunderstorms rose up from the southwest on Sunday, bringing torrential downpours around Aylesbury. These thunderstorms were particularly violent across northern and central England which saw flash flooding in places. Through Monday and Tuesday, a cold front cleared southeastwards which brought some showers or longer spells of rain across The Vale. This also brought our temperatures back closer to the average for this time of year.

The weather through the rest of this week then looks to remain similar (and much more autumnal) with temperatures sitting close to average with the risk of showers or some longer spells of rain from the west at times.

Further north the Met Office has issued flood warnings to parts of England and Northern Ireland. The Government agency has warned of 70mm of strong rainfall which could lead to flooding in certain parts of the UK.