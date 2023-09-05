Aylesbury residents warned to stay safe as health staff prepare for hot temperatures

Health bodies are reminding residents of how to stay safe in the heat

A yellow heat-health alert has been issued for the region covering Aylesbury which lasts until Friday 10 September.

Aylesbury and most of the South East region of England will be so hot people’s health could be at risk, the NHS has warned.

The UK Health Security Agency issued the warning yesterday (4 September), it lasts until 9pm on Friday, and started at 2pm on Monday.

Hot weather is anticipated across Bucks all week

“The increased temperatures can cause risk to people’s health, so it’s important we look after ourselves and each other,” the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board said.

The NHS warns that the people most at risk during heatwaves are older people, the very young and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

During the hot weather there is a risk of developing heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heatstroke can occur if symptoms of heat exhaustion are left untreated, it can also occur suddenly without warning, the care board warned.

A spokesperson said: “We urge you to take extra care over the coming days to keep yourselves safe and well by following these top tips:

-”Stay out of the heat

-”Keep out of the sun between 11.00am and 3.00pm.

-”Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen, and wear a hat.

-”Avoid extreme physical exertion.

-”Wear light, loose fitting, cotton clothes.

"Cooling down:

-”Have plenty of cold drinks, and avoid excessive alcohol, caffeine and hot drinks.

-”Eat cold foods, particularly salads and fruit with a high water content.

-”Take a cool shower, bath or body wash.

-”Sprinkle water over the skin or clothing, or keep a damp cloth on the back of your neck.”

People with concerns about their health are encouraged to contact the NHS via 111.

The health body has provided further guidelines on how to keep safe during the hot weather which can be accessed online here.

The Met Office has predicted temperatures could rise to as high as 29C in Aylesbury today and break the 30 Celsius marker tomorrow.