News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Forecaster warns Aylesbury Vale of rain and colder temperatures coming soon

Our guest columnist warns of a return to more typical weather for October
By Forecaster: Claire Jones
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It has not felt particularly autumnal recently. This has been due to the unseasonably warm, dry and settled weather conditions across the Aylesbury Vale over the past week. The weekend and early this week in particular seen plenty of warm sunshine with temperatures nearly 10C above the average for this time of year. Typically in October temperatures reach a maximum of around 15C in Buckinghamshire. However, Friday (6 October) last week seen temperatures rise above 20C during the day. It then continued to reach above 20C for five consecutive days peaking around mid 20Cs on Sunday and Monday.

Also the Saharan dust was seen over certain parts of the midlands as a result of the second ‘Indian Summer’ enjoyed in the country in recent weeks.

However, not everyone in UK were enjoying unseasonably warm and dry conditions last week. A band of rain moved across Scotland on Friday and then remaining there throughout the day Saturday before eventually easing away later in the day on Sunday.

Most Popular
More rain is anticipated this week. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)More rain is anticipated this week. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
More rain is anticipated this week. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Read More
Forecaster predicts warmer than usual dry weather in Aylesbury Vale this week

The rain was heavy and persistent which led to some extreme rainfall totals. Central and northern Scotland widely saw around 30-50mm on Friday, followed by 50-80mm on Saturday. This meant many places had over 100mm in two days. Some parts of western Scotland have seen as much as 175mm in 36 hours.

These exceptional rainfall amounts lead to widespread travel disruption and road closures due to flooding and multiple landslips.

In one part of the UK’s most northern country 10 people were airlifted to safety due to flooding risks. A helicopter was used after vehicles became stuck in the deep water.

Looking ahead to rest of the week and unfortunately the warm and dry weather is not set to last. There will be some heavy rain across the local area towards the end of the week, but potentially turning drier again for a time over the weekend. However, it will turn noticeably cooler than last week as temperatures drop back down to around or even below average as we go into next week.

Related topics:Aylesbury ValeScotlandBuckinghamshire