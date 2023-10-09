Forecaster warns Aylesbury Vale of rain and colder temperatures coming soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has not felt particularly autumnal recently. This has been due to the unseasonably warm, dry and settled weather conditions across the Aylesbury Vale over the past week. The weekend and early this week in particular seen plenty of warm sunshine with temperatures nearly 10C above the average for this time of year. Typically in October temperatures reach a maximum of around 15C in Buckinghamshire. However, Friday (6 October) last week seen temperatures rise above 20C during the day. It then continued to reach above 20C for five consecutive days peaking around mid 20Cs on Sunday and Monday.

Also the Saharan dust was seen over certain parts of the midlands as a result of the second ‘Indian Summer’ enjoyed in the country in recent weeks.

However, not everyone in UK were enjoying unseasonably warm and dry conditions last week. A band of rain moved across Scotland on Friday and then remaining there throughout the day Saturday before eventually easing away later in the day on Sunday.

More rain is anticipated this week. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

The rain was heavy and persistent which led to some extreme rainfall totals. Central and northern Scotland widely saw around 30-50mm on Friday, followed by 50-80mm on Saturday. This meant many places had over 100mm in two days. Some parts of western Scotland have seen as much as 175mm in 36 hours.

These exceptional rainfall amounts lead to widespread travel disruption and road closures due to flooding and multiple landslips.

In one part of the UK’s most northern country 10 people were airlifted to safety due to flooding risks. A helicopter was used after vehicles became stuck in the deep water.

