Forecaster predicts warmer than usual dry weather in Aylesbury Vale this week

As we are now firmly into the month of October, it’s time to take a look back at the weather across the Vale of Aylesbury through September.

Whilst September represents the first meteorological month of autumn, summer very definitely spilled over into the month. The first fortnight saw some unusually hot conditions for the time of year, with temperatures widely reaching into the high 20s Celsius as high pressure and winds blowing air in from the continent took hold.

The hottest day of all across Aylesbury was 9 September when temperatures soared to 32C, although we managed to reach 30C on three days during this hot spell. The first fortnight also saw a lot of dry weather too, with less than 10mm of rainfall being recorded.

Above average temperatures are expected in Bucks this week

It became cooler through the third week of September and it began to feel more autumnal too as weather conditions became more unsettled. Low pressure was dominant during this week with showers or longer spells of rain. As we discussed last week, 40-50mm of rain was recorded in under 24hrs on the 20 September with flooding reported in places. It remained changeable until the month’s end although temperatures tended to rise back above normal in the final few days of September.

Overall, Aylesbury recorded around 90mm for the month as a whole, which is around 30-40% more than we’d normally expect. The hot start to the month ensured that, overall, temperatures were about 3C above the seasonal norm too.

After a fairly cool, unsettled period earlier this week, temperatures look set to climb well above normal again into this weekend, perhaps into the low to mid 20s Celsius. It should also be dry for the next few days too, as high pressure returns from the continent.

Elsewhere in Scotland a yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, due to potential flooding, due to anticipated downpours.

This is in place on Wednesday (4 October) and Thursday this week.