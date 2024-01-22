Flood alerts issued in Aylesbury Vale after winds from Storm Isha push trees onto roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flood alerts remain in place in Aylesbury Vale as the UK continues to deal with Storm Isha.

Today (22 January), the Environment Agency has a flood alert in place across North Aylesbury and other parts of Buckinghamshire. This means that flooding is possible, the agency has added that it does not expect properties to be affected.

Last night police warned residents not to drive in the weather unless absolutely necessary. This warning came after officers had to clear Stoke Road in Newton Longville. A fallen tree blocked traffic in both directions and the police said that conditions were dangerous for drivers.

Police removed the uplifted tree last night

The areas at risk of flooding over the next 48 hours are: River Thame from Marsworth to Dorchester including, Long Marston, Rowsham, North Aylesbury, Cuddington, Thame, Ickford, Wheatley, Drayton St Leonard, Overy, the Horsenden Stream at Princes Risborough and the Chalgrove Brook at Chalgrove and Stadhampton.

A Government spokesperson said: “River levels are rising along the River Thame and the Chalgrove brook following rainfall on Sunday and overnight. Water is expected to remain in and on low lying land and roads over the next few days. Today will be mostly dry with a few heavy showers possible. We expect more rain on Tuesday, although this in general will be lighter. We expect river levels to remain high over the coming days. Levels remain sensitive to further rainfall and are likely to rise today and Tuesday.

“We are monitoring the situation. Avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and be aware of floodwater remaining on the flood plain as river levels recede.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the entirety of the UK. It is anticipated that the strong winds brought by the storm will disrupt some transport services and companies.