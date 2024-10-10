BBC apologises for weather app glitch as 'hurricane force winds' predicted for Aylesbury

The BBC is not expecting hurricane force winds in Aylesbury

The BBC has apologised for a glitch with its weather app - which predicated "hurricane force winds" for Aylesbury today (10 October).

This morning, people up and down the country awoke to the news that they could expect extreme conditions in their area – with windspeeds of 14,734mph reported for the town.

But thankfully, it was all a storm in a teacup.

BBC weather presenter Simon King posted to X (Twitter) this morning: "Oops, don’t be alarmed by some of our @bbcweather app data this morning.

"Be assured there won’t be 14408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404°C.

"It is being looked at and hopefully sorted asap.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We’re aware of an issue with our third-party supplier, which means our weather app and website are wrongly predicting hurricane wind speeds everywhere. That is incorrect and we apologise. We’re working with our supplier to fix this as soon as possible.”