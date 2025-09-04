Aylesbury weather: Conditions set to change after recent showers

Weather in Aylesbury is set to change this weekend following recent showers affecting travel in the region.

The Met Office is expecting the weather to be largely cloudy in Aylesbury in the coming days.

This follows recent heavy spells of rainfall which have affected a lot of the UK. A yellow weather warning was lifted across the south England by the Met Office yesterday afternoon. A nearby school in Leighton Buzzard had to close indefinitely due to flood damage caused by heavy showers.

However, Aylesbury residents can look forward to a more calm weekend weather-wise. Tomorrow, the Met Office says the weather will be sunny, changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. Met Office projections show the temperature could reach highs of 21 degrees and it could be as cold as 10 degrees in the early hours.

Rainfall may be set to end in Aylesbury. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Aylesbury is expected to enjoy another sunny day with temperatures potentially reaching as high as 22 degrees. As with Friday, the Met Office believes there is only a 10% fewer chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Sunday and Monday are also expected to be sunny days with highest temperatures of 23 and 21 degrees respectively. On both days there is a 30% chance of rainfall in the afternoon. In its overview for the south east region of England between Saturday and Monday, the Met Office says the weather will be sunny with warm sunshine turning cloudier later ahead of progressively wetter and windier by Sunday. Monday perhaps starting fine, ahead of further wet and windy weather later, the Government agency warns.